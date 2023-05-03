Visakhapatnam: Paradip Port awards new contract to DCI

Visakhapatnam: Dredging Corporation of India Limited gets awarded with a dredging contract for Rs 172.22 crore from the marine department of the Paradip Port Authority.

The prestigious dredging contract has been awarded for the year 2023-24 by the Paradip Port Authority to the DCI in Visakhapatnam. The works under the contract include dredging on approach channel, entrance channel, turning circle, docks and sand trap of Paradip Port Authority at an estimated cost of Rs.172.22 crore.

With the new contract, DCI aims at registering a record high ever turnover of Rs.1,000 crore and above for the financial year 2023-24.

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI), a listed dredging company in India under the consortium of four major port authorities i.e Visakhapatnam Port, Paradip Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port, holding a majority of shares of 73.47 percent, is the premier dredging organisation of India catering to the dredging and allied services to major ports, minor ports, Indian navy, fishing harbours and other maritime organisations by deepening and maintaining safe navigational channel for EXIM activities.