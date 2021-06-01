Top
Visakhapatnam: Paramedical contract employees seek regularisation of services

Paramedical contract employees staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
Highlights

Point out that they have been continuously rendering services exposing themselves to risk during the pandemic

Visakhapatnam: A protest was held at the malaria office in Pithapuram Colony demanding regularisation of paramedical contract employees as announced in the election manifesto. As a part of the three-day programme called by the paramedical State joint Action Committee (JAC), protesters staged a demonstration during the lunch break holding banners here on Tuesday.

The JAC representatives said the paramedical contract employees continue to perform duties exposing themselves to risk during the pandemic. They demanded regularisation of their services with immediate effect. APNGO district and city secretaries Prabhakar and Prasad respectively participated in the event.

