Visakhapatnam: Patient's attendant attacks doctor on duty

Visakhapatnam: A PG doctor attending duty in the ODC ward of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) was attacked by a patient in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident happened at 3:30 am and came to light only on Monday. According to sources, a 65-year-old patient complained of chest pain at 2.30 am. The medical intern, who was already inside the ward, attended the patient. While she was attending the patient and setting things up for the suspected MI, the patient suddenly collapsed and passed away despite performing an immediate CPR. Meanwhile, one of the patient's attendees attacked the PG doctor in the ward, complaining of her negligence.

A complaint was registered with the police in this regard. Director of VIMS K Rambabu called for strict disciplinary action against such violent behaviour of the attendants.

It is learnt that five such incidents took place in the past one week. In all these incidents, the attendants of the patients tried to attack the doctors on duty but were saved through timely intervention.