Visakhapatnam: People urged to develop spirit of service

Visakhapatnam: Life is meaningful only when some of the money earned is donated, said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Participating in the 90th anniversary celebrations of Prema Samajam here on Tuesday, the Vice President said serving others should be a part of a life. The Vice President highlighted 'share and care' and added that every individual should imbibe the spirit of service and develop helping nature.

Earlier, Venkaiah Naidu garlanded the statues of Mahatma Gandhi along with founders of the society, M Satyanarayana and Mahalakshmi. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President explained the greatness of the Telugu language. He said that one can learn other languages besides the mother tongue but should not give up learning the native language.

Venkaiah Naidu briefed the greatness of Indian cultural traditions on the occasion. He recalled his attachment with the Prema Samajam.

The Vice President appealed to the people to provide service to the society as much as possible. Lauding the services rendered by Prema Samajam, Venkaiah said the skill development centres set up by Prema Samajam would benefit the youth.

Prema Samajam president Pydah Krishna Prasad thanked Venkaiah Naidu on behalf of the committee. Later, the dignitaries unveiled a special anniversary book on the

occasion. During the celebrations, cultural programmes were presented. MLC PVN Madhav, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Prema Samajam vice president Buddha Shivaji, treasurer M Hanumanta Rao and other members of the working committee participated in the programme.