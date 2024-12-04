Live
Visakhapatnam: Police seizes 40 kg ganja
Visakhapatnam: Another ganja case was registered in Duvvada police station within a span of seven days. Police arrested three persons near Mangalapalem after receiving information that they were transporting ganja.
Briefing the media here on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police south sub-division T Trinadh Rao informed that the accused were transporting ganja on a two wheeler.
The accused were identified as Pudi Srinivas, Gummadi Upendra and Saripalli Rama Krishna. The ACP said that 20 packets weighing 40-kg ganja, a two wheeler and two mobile phones were seized.
According to the instructions given by City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, surveillance has been increased in the area of south sub-division.
He assured the people that if they inform the police of any information related to ganja, they will be given rewards and the names of the persons would be kept confidential. CI Malleswara Rao and others participated in the meeting.