Visakhapatnam: Police took protesters into custody

Visakhapatnam: Raising slogans against the union government and its anti-people policies, leaders of the trade unions carried out rasta rokos and protests across the city on Wednesday.

The protests were organised to extend support to the state wide agitation called by trade and workers unions to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from getting privatised.

The protesters said the Modi government was destroying Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in a deliberate manner by pushing it into losses.

At Maddilapalem junction, the protesters were bundled up in vans by the police to shift them to police stations.

Citing security reasons, police arrested the protesters at various places and shifted them to police stations.

Rasta rokos were scheduled to be held at a number of place. However, the police placed the union leaders and workers under house arrest at Kurmannapalem, Gajuwaka, Kancharapalem, Jagadamba, Maddilapalem, Arilova, Madhurawada and Bhimili, among other areas.