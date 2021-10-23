Visakhapatnam: Poltical discourse plunges to new lows as abuses become new normal

Visakhapatnam: Of late, the State is witnessing a 'never-before' political scenario wherein usage of abusive language appears to be the 'new norm'. Sometime back, there was a war of oaths among the political leaders. Now, the trend has been shifted to exchange of filthy words and that too sans any cap.

As both the ruling party and Telugu Desam Party lock horns hurling unparliamentary words, it did create a furore in the State for the past couple of days.

While TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu launched a 36-hour long 'deeksha' in protest against the attack on the party offices, the ruling party called for a 48-hour-long 'janagraha deeksha', setting up tents, garnering support and condemning the highly-objectionable language used by TDP leader K Pattabhi Ram and Naidu against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In this backdrop, what appears to be a recurring feature in recent days is usage of abusive language by YSRCP as well as TDP to criticise each other.

At a time when there are burning issues to deal with, many wonder how far it is justifiable to channelise one's energy and power towards hurling abuses. As the political situation is slipping away from control, it has become a growing concern for the people of Andhra Pradesh as to what sort of an example are the politicians setting for the future generations.

Sharing his opinion, A Ramakrishna Rao, a retired employee from a public sector company, says, "It is pathetic to see the current state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh. Be it the Opposition party members or the YSRCP leaders, use of foul language is unacceptable in a democratic nation. It is not relevant as to who started the war of words but what is required is the maintenance of decorum despite the situational demands."

When the prevailing corona pandemic is steadily indicating a flattened curve after a long-drawn battle, it is unfortunate that the political leaders are focussing on the feud leading to an unrest in the State instead of devising ways to bring the economy back on track.

People opine that the current scenario could have been controlled before it's blown out of proportions. "Apparently, the media should stop glorifying the present political scenario. Those who cannot control their emotions end up in such outbursts. But why should the media focus more on the filthy language used by the politicians? In the process, burning issues are not getting proper attention.

This trend needs to be changed. Tolerance is the key. And the politicians need to refrain themselves from using such a language," opines DVR Murthy, Professor and Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Andhra University.

Before the situation turns from bad to worse, people from various professional backgrounds mention that it is high time the political leaders pay attention to burning issues and put an end to the unhealthy trend of hurling abuses at each other.