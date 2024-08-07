Live
- GVMC's standing committee poll commences
- Indian space programmes touches 1.3 billion people
- Google TV Streamer: AI-Powered Upgrade to Google Chromecast
- TDP attacks will not deter us, says Jagan
- Netflix Price Hike Expected by December 2024: Report
- Manu Bhaker arrives in New Delhi after a successful Paris Olympics 2024
- Jungle Clearance Work Begins in Amaravati Capital
- CM Revanth meets Indian Blind Cricket team in NY
- ‘Telangana means business’: CM exhorts biz honchos to invest in India’s youngest State
- Lokesh worships Kanaka Puttalamma
Just In
Visakhapatnam: PR Education Day celebrated
Public Relations Education Day was celebrated at St.Ann’s Degree College in the presence of PR and journalism students in a grand manner.
Visakhapatnam: Public Relations Education Day was celebrated at St.Ann’s Degree College in the presence of PR and journalism students in a grand manner.
The event was organised to pay tributes to the PR legend Dr.C.V. Narasimham Reddy, who contributed his valuable services in the field of PR Education and produced as many as 35 textbooks and course material on PR and allied disciplines. Marking the occasion, PR Professor in the college Dr.Anasuya Devi and Principal Sister Catherine on this function.
Prizes were given to merit students in these PR subjects to encourage them in this field. M Kali V L Narasimham, chairman, PRSI-Vizag told about the importance of PR and Journalism.
RP Sharma, GM, RINL and Vijayprasad, Member-PRSI also addressed the gathering.