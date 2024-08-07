Visakhapatnam: PR Education Day celebrated

Visakhapatnam: Public Relations Education Day was celebrated at St.Ann’s Degree College in the presence of PR and journalism students in a grand manner.

The event was organised to pay tributes to the PR legend Dr.C.V. Narasimham Reddy, who contributed his valuable services in the field of PR Education and produced as many as 35 textbooks and course material on PR and allied disciplines. Marking the occasion, PR Professor in the college Dr.Anasuya Devi and Principal Sister Catherine on this function.

Prizes were given to merit students in these PR subjects to encourage them in this field. M Kali V L Narasimham, chairman, PRSI-Vizag told about the importance of PR and Journalism.

RP Sharma, GM, RINL and Vijayprasad, Member-PRSI also addressed the gathering.