Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city

Visakhapatnam: The rain that has been lashing the city since Sunday evening inundated several localities across Visakhapatnam, throwing normal life out of gear.

Several roads on the outskirts of the city have been filled with rainwater due to lack of proper roads. The potholes lining the neighbourhoods are brimming with rainwater, giving a tough task to the motorists to commute.

The situation in a number of neighbourhoods such as Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, Vepagunta, Madhurawada, Kommadi, Poorna Market, Sheela Nagar, Gnanapuram, Chavulamadham, among others, is more or less the same.

On Monday, the city was rain free till noon. But it resumed again in the afternoon which continued for hours. At Madhurawada, 106 mm rainfall was recorded on Sunday night. Following heavy rains, a few motorists travelling along Kothapalem-Narava route slipped off from the vehicle as the road was pretty bad in the area. In a bid to prevent accidents, the authorities concerned commenced the work along Kothapalem-Narava route.

Likewise, many areas in the city have been inundated due to continuous rain.

In Visakhapatnam, 31 mm rainfall was recorded on Monday.

According to the weather officials, the situation in Visakhapatnam and parts of North Andhra is going to be the same as rainfall is predicted for another three days due to the cyclonic circulation over West Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 24 hours.