Live
- High Court gave two weeks time to fill vacant police authority positions to state
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
- Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
- Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
- New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
- Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city
- Beautician course for women launched
- Dispute Over Installation Of Ambedkar Statue: Ex-MP lauds Dalits for patience
- SFI demands distribution of textbooks
Just In
High Court gave two weeks time to fill vacant police authority positions to state
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city
- A number of roads in the city have been inundated due to incessant rainfall
- Commuters find it tough to navigate through rain-stagnated routes
Visakhapatnam: The rain that has been lashing the city since Sunday evening inundated several localities across Visakhapatnam, throwing normal life out of gear.
Several roads on the outskirts of the city have been filled with rainwater due to lack of proper roads. The potholes lining the neighbourhoods are brimming with rainwater, giving a tough task to the motorists to commute.
The situation in a number of neighbourhoods such as Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, Vepagunta, Madhurawada, Kommadi, Poorna Market, Sheela Nagar, Gnanapuram, Chavulamadham, among others, is more or less the same.
On Monday, the city was rain free till noon. But it resumed again in the afternoon which continued for hours. At Madhurawada, 106 mm rainfall was recorded on Sunday night. Following heavy rains, a few motorists travelling along Kothapalem-Narava route slipped off from the vehicle as the road was pretty bad in the area. In a bid to prevent accidents, the authorities concerned commenced the work along Kothapalem-Narava route.
Likewise, many areas in the city have been inundated due to continuous rain.
In Visakhapatnam, 31 mm rainfall was recorded on Monday.
According to the weather officials, the situation in Visakhapatnam and parts of North Andhra is going to be the same as rainfall is predicted for another three days due to the cyclonic circulation over West Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 24 hours.