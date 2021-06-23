Visakhapatnam: Rains lashed several parts of city

Visakhapatnam: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the city across Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

A number of low-lying areas were submerged in rains, throwing life out of gear.

People on the roads rushed to seek shelter at nearby outlets and buildings to avoid getting drenched in the rain.

Traffic came to a stand still at busy junctions such as Maddilapalem, Jagadamba junction and NAD, among other areas.

The sudden showers, however, gave respite to denizens from humid weather.