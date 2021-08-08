Top
Visakhapatnam: Rajbhasha Gaurav Samman awards presented

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Town Official Language Implementation Committee-TOLIC (PSU) and CMD Additional charge of RINL DK Mohanty presented 'Rajbhasha Gaurav Samman' for the year 2020-21 to the PSUs located in Visakhapatnam for their exemplary performance in the field of official language implementation.

Also, 'Nagar Rajbhasha Samman' awards were presented to the Hindi officers and coordinators of the respective organisations at an event held at Ukkunagaram on Saturday.

Mohanty, who was the chief guest, appreciated the efforts of TOLIC (undertaking) and support of all the member organisations in the progressive use of Hindi in Visakhapatnam. He congratulated the award winners.

The first, second, third, consolation prizes of the TOLIC awards were given to HPCL-Visakh Refinery, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Hindustan Shipyard Limited & LIC respectively in category-I.

Some of the organisations also bagged awards in the category–II, including HPCL-Visakh Regional Office, MSTC Limited, FCI-Regional Office and Airport Authorities of India Limited, etc.

