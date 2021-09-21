Visakhapatnam: Ram Pothineni new brand ambassador of CMR

Visakhapatnam: CMR Shopping Mall has roped in Telugu hero Ram Pothineni as its brand ambassador.

The actor launched the CMR Group's 'One Stop Shop', new film shoot, of the brand along with the director of the group Mavuri Mohan Balaji.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram said CMR was a household name of every Telugu family and expressed happiness over being a brand ambassador of the Group.

He appreciated the Group for its wide range of products offered at reasonable prices.

Meanwhile, Mohan Balaji said he was glad that the style and fashion icon Ram was the brand ambassador of the Group that caters to the diverse age groups at one stop.