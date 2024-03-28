  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Rare lung procedure performed at Medicover Hospitals

A team of doctors along with the patient who recovered at Medicover Hospitals in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

A 43-year-old woman from Odisha who was suffering from pulmonary alveolar proteinosis was saved by a team of doctors.

Visakhapatnam : A 43-year-old woman from Odisha who was suffering from pulmonary alveolar proteinosis was saved by a team of doctors.

Led by Dr Sudheer Tale, consultant pulmonologist at Medicover Hospitals, the doctors performed a rare procedure deep cleaning lung wash for her to save her life.

According to the doctors in the hospital, the rare procedure was performed for the first time in Andhra Pradesh after examining the patient’s blood and oxygen levels along with a CT scan. The doctors worked for about four hours for the procedure and the patient was discharged after three days of admission to the hospital. Dr Prem Kumar and Dr Sudheer Tale said pulmonary alveolar proteinosis was a rare lung disease and detected in two out of a million people. “Our primary goal is to reduce suffering and improve the quality of life of our patients. Our team successfully completed the lung lavage procedure effectively,” they said. Pulmonology doctors Dr Monisha, Dr Satya Padmaja, Dr Sravanthi were among the team that performed the procedure.

