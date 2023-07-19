Visakhapatnam: Research scholar complains of harassment by AU Prof

Visakhapatnam: A research scholar of Hindi department, Andhra University reportedly filed sexual harassment complaint against a Hindi Professor and a research guide with the National Commission for Women (NCW). The researcher further alleged that the Professor demanded money for the completion of her thesis.

In the complaint, the research scholar stated that she is a part-time PhD student under the guidance of N Satyanarayana and complained that the Professor would reportedly misbehave with women scholars and he demanded money from her to conduct VIVA. The research scholar further stated that the AU Professor allegedly threatened her that he would ruin her career if she complained against him. According to the research scholar, she had already paid Rs 75,000 to Prof Satyanarayana but he reportedly kept demanding more money to the tune of Rs 2 lakh from her for the completion of her thesis. Meanwhile, her husband lodged a complaint against the Professor. However, Prof Satyanarayana maintained that the research scholar was making false allegations against him as she, her husband and Vice-Chancellor of AU PVGD Prasad Reddy have teamed up to fix him with a false case.

He further said that the research scholar never attended the classes and that harassing her without her presence in the university would be impossible. The Professor alleged that the higher officials were selling Ph D certificates and issuing certificates to ineligible researchers.