Visakhapatnam: RINL bags awards for conserving energy

Visakhapatnam: RINL-Vizag Steel has been announced as National Energy Leader in the national award competition for Excellence in Energy Management organised by Confederation of Indian Industry-Godrej Green Business Centre.

The 21st online national competition for excellence in energy management awarded RINL the Energy Efficient Unit Award for implementing various measures such as increase in PCI in blast furnace-2, optimisation of fuel rate, implementation of innovative projects such as Argon recovery, Turbo blowers interconnection and waste recycling, energy management system and energy conservation measures.

While it is the second time the RINL has been adjudged as the National Energy Leader, it bagged the Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award for the past three consecutive years.

RINL CMD P K Rath lauded the efforts of the RINL employees for making the organisation energy efficient and implementing energy conservation methods effectively.