Visakhapatnam: RINL bags national award

Visakhapatnam: RashtriyaIspat Nigam Limited (RINL) bagged the National Energy Leader Award and Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award. It was the fourth consecutive time the organisation received National Energy Leader Award and sixth time the Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award in a row by Confederation of Indian Industry-Godrej Green Business Centre.

AK Saxena, Director (Operations), RINL and Abhijit Chakrabarti, CGM (Works) in-charge received the awards from Ashok Kumar, Deputy Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power in the 21stEnergy Efficiency Summit 2022 that concluded in New Delhi on Wednesday.RINL made a specific action plan to decarbonise steel (achieving net zero emissions) and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2047 in line with MoS objectives. RINL also obtained the largest number of Energy Saving Certificates in the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) second cycle.

CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt congratulated the VSP team for the unique achievement and mentioned that these awards truly reflect the commitment of the entire workforce towards conserving energy. He exhorted them to achieve international benchmarking in energy consumption, one of the key parameters in the steel making process.