Visakhapatnam: RINL official receives 'Rajbhasha Nishta Samman' Award

Visakhapatnam: Deputy General Manager (IT AND ERP) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Prabhakar Manohar Divecha was awarded with 'Rajbhasha Nishta Samman' in the area of specific contribution in effective implementation of official language in PSUs under its administrative control. The Ministry of Steel has initiated the award recently.

Prabhakar Manohar Divecha was awarded with a shield in the Hindi Salahkar Samiti meeting held recently at Gangtok, Sikkim. The award was received by CMD of RINL from the Union Minister of Steel Ram Charan Prasad Singh.

The CMD of RINL handed over the award to Divecha in Visakhapatnam and congratulated him for his exemplary performance in the arena and for being the first recipient of the award from RINL.