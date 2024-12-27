  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: RPF issues advisory to visitors on illegal parking

Decides to carry out more surprise checks across stations in the division to curb unauthorised parking at railway stations

Visakhapatnam:The Railway Protection Force (RPF) carried out a special drive to address the issue of unauthorised vehicle parking in no-parking zones at Visakhapatnam railway station.

Despite repeated appeals by the police, many visitors and rail users continue to park their vehicles in prohibited areas, disrupting station operations. To combat this, surprise checks are being carried out regularly.

In 2024 alone, 2,086 cases were registered against individuals for parking in restricted zones at the station. The RPF decided to carry out more surprise checks across stations in the division to curb this issue.

Passengers and visitors are urged not to park vehicles in the no-parking slots as such violations obstruct crowd management and hinder efforts to monitor and prevent criminal activities.

