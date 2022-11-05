Visakhapatnam: Ruckus AT GVMC council meeting

Visakhapatnam: Opposition party leaders in the GVMC council meeting demanded that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) should be continued as PSU and the demand is to be brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

A prolonged debate was held over privatisation at the council meeting here on Friday. BJP MLC PVN Madhav said the Prime Minister created history by merging banks that suffered losses across the country. He said the BJP extended its support to save the VSP a number of times.

The members of the Opposition raised objection over the MLC's remarks and argued with him. Members of the ruling party, TDP, Jana Sena Party, CPI and CPM also demanded withdrawal of the privatisation decision. Meanwhile, GVMC 48th ward BJP corporator Gangala Kavitha reportedly made derogatory remarks against GVMC officials. She alleged that GVMC officials earn money through civil works but will not complete them. She questioned when would the development work costing Rs 1.5 crore would be done in her ward. "Foundation stone was laid for a number of works.

But not even single work is completed," she pointed out. Condemning Kavitha's comments, some of the GVMC officials walked out and YSRCP members also raised slogans against her.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari intervened and warned Kavitha to withdraw her comments immediately. However, the corporator clarified that if development works were undertaken in her ward then she would withdraw her statement. Meanwhile, the YSRCP members reached the Mayor podium and raised slogans against her.

The Mayor announced suspension of Kavitha.

Opposing the Mayor's decision, Kavitha protested in front of the podium. Later, the marshals took her out from the council meeting. The 22nd ward corporator P Murthy Yadav and TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao expressed their anger over the behavior of the marshals towards the woman corporator. Also, the TDP and JSP corporators said that their wards were deprived of basic amenities and their maintenance. Earlier, the council approved 29 points mentioned in the agenda, while two points were postponed. The council was held in the presence of GVMC commissioner P Raja Babu.