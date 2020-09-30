Visakhapatnam Rural police nab Maoist Kamesh

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Rural police nabbed CPI (Maoist) Area Committee member of Galikonda Gemmili Kamesh (31) alias Hari alias Malathi under the jurisdiction of GK Veedhi police station.



Sharing details with the media here on Wednesday, Visakhapatnam Range DIG LKV Ranga Rao said that Kamesh had reportedly served the committee in various cadres for the past 14 years.

The DIG said that Kamesh was involved in over 100 cases in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts and in the neighbouring State of Odisha.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, DIG Ranga Rao said that Kamesh served in various cadres including guard for party leaders and coffee board member in the Maoist party for the last 14 years.

There were more than 100 cases filed against him in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Odisha. Among other offences, Kamesh was involved in five murders, four blastings, 7 EOF and an arson and ambush.

The DIG explained that he was the key accused in five murder cases and was allegedly involved in four landmine planting cases. The government announced a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head.

A 303 rifle, a loaded magazine, gelatin (50-kg) three carriage mines, 150 grams of cordex, camera, radio and communication man pack were seized from Kamesh.

Mentioning that with the increased awareness among people the Maoists are surrendering to the police voluntarily, the DIG cautioned the Maoists that their outdated policies will not work any longer. He further appealed to the Maoists to join the mainstream as the government will extend support to them if they surrender.

Superintendent of Police, Visakha Rural, B Krishna Rao, among others were present.