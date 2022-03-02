Visakhapatnam: Seaplanes set to give tourism sector a big push

Visakhapatnam: In a move to boost the tourism sector in a big way, two seaplanes are proposed to be operational from Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT).

With the exercise of the pre-feasibility study already being carried out, the VPT has plans to facilitate infrastructure to operate amphibious aircraft as they can land and take off both on water bodies as well as conventional runways.

Based on the directions of the Shipping Ministry, the port authorities have been directed to carry out pre-feasibility studies for seaplane operations. Initially, two amphibious aircraft are proposed to operate along the viable routes, connecting neighbouring cities. While a single engine seaplane can accommodate nine passengers, a twin-engine aircraft will have a capacity of 18-19 passengers.

The locations include Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Chilika Lake in Odisha, Hussain Sagar in Telangana and sight-seeing in Visakhapatnam. In addition, plans are afoot to connect seaplanes to Tirupati and Shirdi to tap religious tourism. Sharing details about the proposal, Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao, says, "VPT is well suitable for the seaplane operation. However, clearances are awaited from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Once they are obtained, work for the proposal will be accelerated and wrapped up in a time-bound manner." As work for facilitating the Rs.96 crore-Cruise Terminal is already being awarded, the infrastructure set up for handling passengers for the Cruise Terminal eventually comes in handy for operating seaplanes too. "However, additional infrastructure needs to be facilitated at a minimal cost which includes landing sites for the seaplane.

VPT will build minimum infrastructure required for the operation such as jetty, obtain clearances before issuing licenses for interested airlines to take the project forward," explains Captain T Srinivas, Deputy Conservator, head of Marine Department at the VPT. With a detailed project report (DPR) getting readied, the new mode of transport is sure to give tourism a bigger push.

