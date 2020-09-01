Visakhapatnam: Second arm of NAD flyover gets ready

Visakhapatnam: Another arm of the much-awaited double rotary intersection flyover extending from NAD to Gopalapatnam is all set to be thrown open to the public soon.

After the launch of the upper rotary of the flyover from the airport to the NSTL route, the next arm of the NAD flyover is getting readied.

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) is pulling out all stops to finish the Rs 113-crore project, meeting the deadline. The first of its kind multi-level grade separator was initiated in 2017. Despite the challenges faced in times of the coronavirus pandemic, the VMRDA authorities say that care has been taken to speed up works pertaining to the NAD flyover that will help streamline the traffic at large.

With the upper rotary of the flyover from the airport to the NSTL route is already being put to use, the second arm from NAD to Gopalapatnam which is expected to be launched in a week will ease the traffic bottlenecks at one of the busiest junctions of Visakhapatnam which is all set to become the executive capital.

"Apart from launching the arm from NAD to Gopalapatnam, work related to the rest of the project will also be accelerated as our target is to complete the construction of the flyover by year-end," says P Koteswara Rao, VMRDA Commissioner.

Next, the upper rotary of the flyover that extends towards Marripalem and the arm from the city to Gajuwaka are likely to get completed by November.