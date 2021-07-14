Visakhapatnam: Selfie point inaugurated at Railway Sports Enclave

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the nationwide campaign, 'Cheer4India' campaign was launched to extend support to the Indian athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, 2021.

Initiated jointly by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Indian Olympics Association (IOA), Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway, the campaign aims at encouraging and boosting the morale of the sportspersons of our country who are participating in the Olympics.

The objective is to create awareness among the general public of the importance of fitness and sports apart from professionalism. Indian Railways plays a crucial role in sports promotion. Large contingents of sportspersons from Indian Railways have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics-21. In this connection, Waltair Division has set up selfie points at sports complex, station and at divisional office.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava along with ADRM (Infra) Akshay Saxena, branch officers and eminent sports persons took photographs at the selfie point provided at Railway Indoor Sports Enclave (RISE) to encourage the athletes participating in 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The DRM appealed to all rail users, staff and their families to participate in the Cheer4India campaign to show support and encourage sportspersons of Indian Railways as well as the country.