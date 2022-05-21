Visakhapatnam: Seminar on overhauling of gas turbines held

Visakhapatnam: A technical seminar on the central theme of 'partnering indigenous industry and imbibing emerging technologies towards achieving self-reliance in overhauling of gas turbines' was conducted by INS Eksila.

Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani Chief of Materiel was the Chief Guest for the seminar that provided a platform for focusing on the vision of marching towards a self-reliant India under the aegis of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'. Later the Vice Admiral inaugurated an industrial exhibition wherein 12 firms showcased cutting-edge technology and ideas in the niche field of gas turbines.

Papers were presented by prominent OEMs/ Institutes such as HAL, Koraput, BHEL, Hyderabad, NML, Jamshedpur, Bharat Forge Limited, Pune and Triveni Engineering, Mysore which exposed the audience to latest developments in the field of gas turbine repair, overhaul, indigenisation and also possible way ahead towards development of indigenous gas turbine through navy-industry partnership.

Both the seminar and the exhibition would aid in paving a roadmap for achieving self-sufficiency in the sophisticated, state-of-the-art technology for repair and development of marine gas turbines within the Indian Navy and the country.