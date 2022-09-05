Visakhapatnam: Seven-member gang nabbed by CTF sleuths

Visakhapatnam: The city task force (CTF) officials took a gang involved in settlements into custody. A total of seven persons belonging to the gang created a WhatsApp group under the name 'high power boys.' Through the social media platform, the gang members used to make settlements.

The city task force police took them into custody at Urvasi junction and handed them over to Kancharapalem police.

Karthik was identified as the gang leader. Some of the private finance operators engaged the gang to recover loans availed by small vendors, employees from private sectors and women.

As a part of recovering the loan amount, the gang also used to indulge in threatening the borrowers and in some cases, they would even use the weapons to threaten the vendors.

Based on reliable information, Commissioner of Police directed the CTF police to nab the gang. Following which, the gang was taken into custody on Sunday. Among others, the police recovered four knives from the gang.