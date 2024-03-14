Visakhapatnam: Significant contribution of women employees lauded

Visakhapatnam : Involving women employees and special guests, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated ‘International Women’s Day’ in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Joint Development Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) Roshni Aparanji Korati attended as special invitee.

Lauding the significant contribution made by women employees belonging to various departments, chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu informed that the progress of the country and women are changing and that transformation is taking place in all spheres of life.

Later, he appreciated the port women wing for their efforts in creating a good working atmosphere in the premises and hoped that the strength of women employees would increase in future.

Cultural programmes were presented on the occasion. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various events conducted by the women’s wing of the port. Senior women employees were felicitated by the port chairperson.