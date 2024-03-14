  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Significant contribution of women employees lauded

Visakhapatnam: Significant contribution of women employees lauded
x

Visakhapatnam Port Authority chairman M Angamuthu along with others inaugurating Women’s Day celebrations held at the port in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Highlights

Involving women employees and special guests, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated ‘International Women’s Day’ in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam : Involving women employees and special guests, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated ‘International Women’s Day’ in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Joint Development Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) Roshni Aparanji Korati attended as special invitee.

Lauding the significant contribution made by women employees belonging to various departments, chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu informed that the progress of the country and women are changing and that transformation is taking place in all spheres of life.

Later, he appreciated the port women wing for their efforts in creating a good working atmosphere in the premises and hoped that the strength of women employees would increase in future.

Cultural programmes were presented on the occasion. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various events conducted by the women’s wing of the port. Senior women employees were felicitated by the port chairperson.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X