Visakhapatnam: SIT probe resumes after a pause

Visakhapatnam: K Vijay Kumar, chairman of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to inquire into the alleged land scam in Visakhapatnam urged the authorities to provide information to the

investigation team to expedite the SIT probe.

At a review meeting held here on Monday with District Collector V Vinay Chand, District Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and other officials, the chairman said that the SIT investigation was put on hold in the wake of the coronavirus but will resume now.

Officers were directed to provide relevant information to carry out the investigation. SIT members Y V Anuradha, retired Judge T Bhaskara Rao, District Revenue Officer A Prasad, Visakhapatnam RDO Penchala Kishore and others were present at the meeting.