Visakhapatnam: Solar power plant commissioned by railways in Waltair division

Visakhapatnam: Rooftop solar power plant with a capacity of one megawatt commissioned on Thursday at Waltair division by divisional railway manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava.

It was launched in the presence of ADRM (Infra) Akshay Saxena, GM (Electrical) /RVNL MK Sahoo at Wagon workshop Depot, Vadlapudi.

The division is adopting environment-friendly measures by switching over to the renewable energy system thus not only conserving the environment but also reducing the expenditure incurred towards the electricity bill.

With the commissioning of the new solar power plant, the division will save an amount of Rs 28 lakh per annum.

The DRM appreciated the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and the electrical department officials for their efforts for completing the project during the pandemic.