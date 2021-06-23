Visakhapatnam: Somu Veerraju breathes fire on YSRCP

Visakhapatnam: BJP State president Somu Veerraju breathed fire on the job calendar released by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said the unemployed youth were expressing dissatisfaction and disappointment over it.

Briefing the media here on Tuesday, Veerraju said that when the State government is going ahead towards mortgaging government properties in Visakhapatnam to seek loans, he demanded the Chief Minister to mortgage the 'Lotus pond house' first.

The BJP leader criticised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for merely taking loans and distributing them to the public under various schemes, ignoring development. He said all the corporations have taken loans and the government has gone to the extent of mortgaging the public property, including State-run colleges. He pointed out that such administration is not seen anywhere in the country.

He clarified that the investment towards Kia factory was done by the Central government and not the State.

Terming senior TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju as a man of simplicity, Somu Veerraju said he should be respected beyond parties and urged the YSRCP leaders and MLAs to speak responsibly. "Jagan Mohan Reddy has lost grip on governance and administration. The government will witness a public movement on various issues, including its failure on Covid management, increase in property tax, removal of Telugu as a medium of instruction from the academic curriculum, mortgaging government properties and procurement of food grains," he added.

The BJP leader wondered how the State government can place the portraits of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the hospitals which are established with Central funds. Further, Somu Veerraju demanded that the Endowments Department be removed from the government's control and be made an autonomous body.