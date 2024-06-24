Visakhapatnam: Special drives to ensure punctuality & safety

Visakhapatnam: In a concerted effort to enhance punctuality, safety and passenger amenities across the Indian Railways network, special drives have been initiated, focusing on areas, including punctual train operations, enhanced safety measures and improved passenger amenities.

The endeavour is in line with the directives of the Ministry of Railways and followed by a recent review by the Railway Board.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair, Saurabh Prasad highlighted the objectives of the drive, emphasising that the primary goal is to ensure punctual running of trains and enhance safety measures across all stations and trains. Special efforts are being made to minimise train detentions on critical stretches and address overcrowding issues, particularly, during peak travel periods.

To ensure these measures effectively, joint teams comprising Railway Protection Force (RPF) and commercial staff conducted extensive checks at major stations. These checks focus on unauthorised entry into reserved coaches and into the designated coaches for disabled passengers and women travellers.

Furthermore, special teams were deployed to inspect and ensure the functionality of passenger amenities at railway stations. This includes monitoring waiting halls, catering units, parcel offices, and booking, reservation centres to guarantee a seamless experience for passengers.

In addition to safety and passenger comfort, the special drives also covered checks on food quality and overcrowding trains. “Intensive drives will focus on food safety, overcrowding prevention and implementing necessary corrective action,” informed the DRM of Waltair.