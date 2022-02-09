Visakhapatnam: Special Enforcement Bureau seizes gutka worth Rs 2 crore

Visakhapatnam: Officers of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized a large number of liquor bottles and gutka packets at Adavivaram near Simhachalam here on Wednesday.

Based on reliable information, SEB officials conducted checks and arrested three persons involved in the transport of the liquor bottles and gutka packets. Gutka worth Rs 2 crore and liquor bottles sourced from Odisha valued Rs 10 lakh were seized from the accused.

Police seized a lorry and a car. A case has been registered and investigation is underway