Visakhapatnam: Special train services

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the demand in view, East Coast Railway decided to run special trains over its jurisdiction with effect from October 6.



Visakhapatnam-Palasa (08532) special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 5:45 pm from October 6 and reach Palasa at 10 pm the same day.

In return, Palasa-Visakhapatnam (08531) special express will leave Palasa daily at 5 am from October 7 and reach Visakhapatnam at 9:25 am the same day.

With 14 second class and two second class cum luggage coaches in their composition, These special express trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road, Tilaru and Naupada between Visakhapatam- Palasa.

Passengers are requested to make use of these special train services and adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols while travelling.