  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Special train services

Special train services
x

Special train services

Highlights

Keeping the demand in view, East Coast Railway decided to run special trains over its jurisdiction with effect from October 6.

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the demand in view, East Coast Railway decided to run special trains over its jurisdiction with effect from October 6.

Visakhapatnam-Palasa (08532) special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 5:45 pm from October 6 and reach Palasa at 10 pm the same day.

In return, Palasa-Visakhapatnam (08531) special express will leave Palasa daily at 5 am from October 7 and reach Visakhapatnam at 9:25 am the same day.

With 14 second class and two second class cum luggage coaches in their composition, These special express trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road, Tilaru and Naupada between Visakhapatam- Palasa.

Passengers are requested to make use of these special train services and adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols while travelling.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X