Visakhapatnam: Sports training concludes

Visakhapatnam: About 68 players in volleyball and 65 in basketball completed a six-week long certificate course in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The training course for boys and girls was given in two batches by Sports Authority of India Training Centre, Port Stadium under Netaji Subhas Southern Centre, Bengaluru.

The programme that began on 16th last month saw participants from across the country.

Vice president of Volleyball Federation of India P G V R Naidu (Ganababu) gave away certificates to the players.

Chairman of District Basketball Association TSR Prasad and centre in-charge of STC M Satyanarayana attended.