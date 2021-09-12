  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Sports training concludes

Participants with their certificates on the concluding day of the training programme in Visakhapatnam
Participants with their certificates on the concluding day of the training programme in Visakhapatnam 

About 68 players in volleyball and 65 in basketball completed a six-week long certificate course in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The training course for boys and girls was given in two batches by Sports Authority of India Training Centre, Port Stadium under Netaji Subhas Southern Centre, Bengaluru.

The programme that began on 16th last month saw participants from across the country.

Vice president of Volleyball Federation of India P G V R Naidu (Ganababu) gave away certificates to the players.

Chairman of District Basketball Association TSR Prasad and centre in-charge of STC M Satyanarayana attended.

