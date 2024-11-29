Visakhapatnam: Strict measures warned over illegal child adoption

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani said that strict action will be taken if children are sold or forced into labour, and the adoption process should be followed legally without any deviation.

Speaking at a foster adoption awareness programme organised here on Thursday by the State Adoption Resources Agency and Women and Child Welfare Department, the minister said that awareness is being created to prevent illegal adoption and sale of children. Similarly, awareness is being created to promote legal adoption, she informed.

A total of 108 children are getting shelter in the existing 27 children’s homes in the state, Sandhya Rani informed.

About 473 children were adopted domestically and 114 children were adopted abroad, the minister added.

Further, Sandhya Rani warned that stringent legal action will be taken against those who adopt children illegally, take them abroad and force them to be labourers. During the programme, the Women and Child Welfare Minister briefed about the adoption procedures that are enforced.

Speaking on the occasion, district collector MN Harendhira Prasad stated that there is a need to create more awareness about foster adoption in rural areas.

The information about missing children should be informed by contacting 1098-child helpline or brought to the attention of child welfare committees. Every Anganwadi worker should be made aware of this process, the Collector said. So far 159 children have been adopted in the district, he informed.

Department of Women and Child Welfare, Director M Venu Gopal Reddy, regional joint director K Chinmayee Devi, joint director Vijaya, project director G Jaya Devi, PWC chairperson Radha and other officials participated in the programme.