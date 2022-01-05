Visakhapatnam: Strict vigil on overspeeding vehicles

Visakhapatnam: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials of Visakhapatnam have been registering cases against over speeding vehicles across the district. To place a check on this, RTA officials are currently availing the service of two speed laser guns to monitor violations.

With the help of the equipment, RTA officials booked 5,812 cases against the motorists and collected Rs 60.94 lakh from the violators.

The penalty was collected from the period of January 1 to December 31, 2021. Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam said special teams were formed for the drive and violations will be strictly monitored. In recent days, road mishaps have been on rise and most of them occurred due to over speeding of vehicles. To control the accident rate, the RTA officials are ensuring strict vigil on the violators.

On New Year Day, three persons succumbed to a road accident at Arilova BRTS road reportedly due to over speeding of vehicles.The officials are focussing on vulnerable junctions across the city and issuing e-challans to the violators for not adhering to traffic regulations.