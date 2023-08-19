Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Students came forward to contribute to blood donation
Visakhapatnam: In an effort to make up for the demand-supply gap, contribute to society and save lives, volunteers came forward to donate blood on Saturday.
Organised by Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College in collaboration with the Round Table India and Ladies Circle India along with Rotary Blood Bank, the blood donation drive saw close to 150 volunteers contributing to the cause at the campus.
Supported by Shift Wave Technologies, the camp drew degree and postgraduate students to the campus to contribute to the cause. Lauding the students, who came forward to donate blood, Secretary and Correspondent of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College G Madhu Kumar emphasised the importance of donating blood and the need to dispel myths associated with it.
The organisers mentioned that similar blood donation camps were held in two other locations, including GITAM and BITS that helped in adding another 200 units of blood to the blood bank.
The collected units of blood were handed over to Rotary Blood Bank and Indian Red Cross Society.
Among others, chairman of Vizag Alpha Round Table 305 Anupindi Satyadev, club members were present at the camp.