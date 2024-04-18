  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: TDP Bheemili candidate takes part in devotional programmes

Visakhapatnam: TDP Bheemili candidate takes part in devotional programmes
Bheemunipatnam constituency candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao offering prayers on the occasion of ‘Sri Rama Navami’ in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Bheemunipatnam constituency candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao took part in various programmes organised as part of ‘Sri Rama Navami’ celebrations.

Visakhapatnam : Bheemunipatnam constituency candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao took part in various programmes organised as part of ‘Sri Rama Navami’ celebrations.

At Adarsh Nagar temple, he participated in ‘Seetha Ramula kalyanotsavam’ along with his family members. Marking the occasion, the former minister took part in various ‘anna danam’ programmes as well. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state would witness development on all fronts once the alliance government is formed.

