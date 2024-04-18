Live
Visakhapatnam: TDP Bheemili candidate takes part in devotional programmes
Visakhapatnam : Bheemunipatnam constituency candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao took part in various programmes organised as part of ‘Sri Rama Navami’ celebrations.
At Adarsh Nagar temple, he participated in ‘Seetha Ramula kalyanotsavam’ along with his family members. Marking the occasion, the former minister took part in various ‘anna danam’ programmes as well. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state would witness development on all fronts once the alliance government is formed.
