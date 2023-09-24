Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders condemn Naidu’s arrest, protests continue

Visakhapatnam: TDP north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said no other political leader in the country has so many cases filed against him as much as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the former minister said the Chief Minister wants to send everyone to jail. Telugu people all over the world are expressing anger over the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT employees are voluntarily taking to the streets to protest against the ruling party’s revenge politics, he added.

The MLA recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy was arrested only after thorough investigation. Unfortunately, Naidu was arrested before the investigation and sans his involvement in the skill development scam, he observed.

Srinivasa Rao said nine IAS officers had worked in the skill development project and the CID arrested Naidu in an undemocratic way without questioning a single officer. He said the survey, however, indicates that Naidu’s arrest is nothing but political vendetta.

When asked to discuss in the Assembly about the arrest of Naidu, Srinivasa Rao pointed out, the Speaker refused and 200 marshals were deployed to control just 23 TDP members.

Further, Srinivasa Rao stated that the CM announced that he would shift to Visakhapatnam from Dasara with an intention of diverting public attention from Naidu’s arrest.

Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao opined that the systems are working to impress the CM.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders staged protests across Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts against the arrest of Naidu. As part of it, disabled persons in Anakapalli mandal took out a rally under the leadership of former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana on Saturday.