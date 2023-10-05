Visakhapatnam: TDP politburo member criticises Roja for using vulgar language

Visakhapatnam : TDP politburo member and Telugu Mahila state president Vangalapudi Anitha alleged that tourism minister RK Roja was the one who started the practice of using vulgar language in the state.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, she asked whether Roja had forgotten the insults hurled at her (Anitha) in the Assembly.

During the media conference, videos related to Roja abusing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan on several occasions were played.

Condemning the arrest of former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Anitha said it was unfair to arrest a senior leader and former minister like a terrorist by deploying 200 policemen.

The TDP women’s wing chief pointed out why the tourism minister did not speak about the atrocities against 1.2 lakh women and girls witnessed in the past four-and-a-half years in Andhra Pradesh.

She wondered that if any person in the state speaks a single word against YS Bharthi Reddy, the police would reach their house within minutes. Anitha warned that the people are observing the bleak situation in the state under the rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and they will teach a befitting lesson to him in the upcoming elections.