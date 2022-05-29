Visakhapatnam: Three books on different genres unveiled

Visakhapatnam: Writing books is not an easy exercise and writers should work towards gaining a grip over the language along with possessing immense knowledge of the subject, said Centurion University Vice-Chancellor GSN Raju.

Speaking at the release of three books on different genres -- 'English Language Journalism', 'Gender Communication' and 'Public Relations Advertising' at a book release event organised by the Writers Academy here on Saturday at Visakhapatnam Public Library, Prof. Raju said it was indeed a proud moment for the people of Visakhapatnam that 70 universities in the country and three foreign universities were imparting lessons from the books authored by Vizag writers as a subject.

The books were authored by retired Professor and former Head of Journalism Department, Andhra University P Bobby Vardhan along with Padma Meenakshi (Gender Communication), Ch Ramakrishna (Public Relations Advertising) and Ch Krishnaveer Abhishek (English Language Journalism).

Prof. Bobby Vardhan (Retd) has so far written 20 books in English. He lauded the efforts of the authors for bringing several aspects to the fore in detail through the books. He appreciated Writers' Academy founder VV Ramana Murthy for bringing out many valuable books.

The platform provided an opportunity for the authors to share their experiences. The event was attended by representatives of the Writers Academy, authors, book lovers and others.