Visakhapatnam: Too early to let our guard down

Visakhapatnam: Though thecoronavirus curve begins to flatten with an evident drop in cases in recent weeks, public health experts caution that adherence to safety protocols takes a greater role in maintaining the curve.

Despite the flattening of the statistics, health officials warn that it is not the time to let our guard down as the next four to six months appear to be crucial.

Even as the government eases restrictions one after the other to bring the shattered economy back on track and the overall caseload declines, the need to stay guarded continues to gain significance more than ever before.

Earlier, the Covid-19 related deaths were common among the 60-plus age groups and those who had co-morbid conditions. "Compared to previous months, the number of deaths has seen a drop in the district. But there is a change in the pattern now. Those aged between 38 and 50 years are equally at risk as against the 60-plus age groups who were once more vulnerable to Covid-19. This trend we are observing in the past 25 days is quite alarming," explains Malladi S Sharma, home isolation and Covid Care Centres in-charge. Apparently, the different phases of unlock exercise aim at improving the economic situation. "But it does not mean that one can shun wearing masks and do away with the maintenance of physical distance. Despite the cases dropping, Covid-19 safety measures continue to play a larger role in guarding oneself against the infection. The public should adhere to Covid-19 protocols for another six months as there is a scope for resurgence," Dr Sharma adds.

However, several stretches of the beach road continue to attract large crowds. Liquor shops, markets, shopping malls and retail outlets are no exception either. People are often seen hanging around in groups without wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. In addition, the initial frequency of handwashing and sanitising has come down to a considerable extent.

With the authorities dropping enough hints on the possibility of a second wave of infections, the stress is largely on self-discipline and compliance to safety practices to control the pandemic.