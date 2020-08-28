Visakhapatnam: Tribal Fishermen Society sought

Visakhapatnam: CPM activists staged a dharna in front of the ITDA Project Officer's office here on Friday demanding formation of a Tribal Fishermen's Society at Tatipudi reservoir. Their demands also included building of a road to Chilakagattu panchayat and a bridge over Gosthani river.



For the last 30 years, the residents of these Adivasis tribal hamlets going to the Tatipudi reservoir for fishing. Their demand for the society has not been taken up so far. Similarly, a bridge near the Jilugulupadu, Gosthani river was also demanded to enable the fishermen to cross the river.

About two hundred families who have been fishing in the Tatipudi reservoir for the last 30 years are suffering financially due to lack of any recognition from the Fisheries Department. Fishermen expressed concern over several issues and added that they were not getting any subsidy from the government.

A petition was submitted to the authorities demanding for the formation of the society for the Chilakalagattu panchayat fishermen and distribution of identity cards. CPM leaders G. Govinda Rao and villagers took part in the protest.