Visakhapatnam: Two die in a major road accident

Two die in a major road accident
 Two die in a major road accident

Highlights

Two persons died on the spot and one severely injured in a major road accident that took place at Kurmannapalem RTC depot in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam: Two persons died on the spot and one severely injured in a major road accident that took place at Kurmannapalem RTC depot in Visakhapatnam.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Friday, where the injured was shifted to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Giri (20) and Sang Vaz (20). Both of them were working in a logistics company. They were on the way to Atchutapuram to get some repair work done when the incident happened.

According to the Duvvada police, they were travelling in a Bolero vehicle and it collided with a lorry due to overspeed when they were returning after completing their work.

The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital for postmortem. Duvvada police registered a case and investigation is on.

