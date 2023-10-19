Live
Visakhapatnam: Two Inter students drown
Two Intermediate students lost their lives after venturing into the sea as huge tidal waves swept them away.
Visakhapatnam: Two Intermediate students lost their lives after venturing into the sea as huge tidal waves swept them away.
On Thursday, eight youths went to the beach. While taking a dip in the beach, two students were swept away by the huge waves. They were identified as Dadi Harshavardhan (17) from Kancharapalem area and Gollapalli Rahul (17) from Yendada.
The other youths, who accompanied the duo, K Rajesh, P Harish, Sasikiran, N Chaitanya and Somu Sanjay survived.
While Harshavardhan's body was washed ashore, police are searching to trace Rahul. Their family members reached the spot and broke down emotionally.
A case has been registered and investigation will be conducted under the leadership of III Town CI Korada Rama Rao.
