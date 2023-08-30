Visakhapatnam: UNCW team visits GITAM

Visakhapatnam: The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), USA, team visited GITAM here on Tuesday.



The UNCW Global Partnerships and International Education Associate Provost Dr Michael Wilhelm, Cameron School of Business Associate Dean of Graduate, International, and Executive Programmes Dr Nivine Richie interacted with the institution officials.

Interacting with the students, they informed about the programmes offered and the graduate assistance programme that UNCW offers. The students were exposed to the learning, research and the campus that holds good for research aspirants.

The session ended with queries and responses on admission, scholarship and research assistance provided by the UNCW delegates.

The UNCW delegates were taken to MURTI (Multidisciplinary Unit of Research on Translational Initiatives) research facility at the campus.

GITAM Career Guidance Centre (GCGC) other career option wing deputy director B. Ravikanth briefed about the initiatives of the institution in support of the students’ career fulfillment needs. GCGC Career Fulfillment Director CA Sreeram and others participated in the event.