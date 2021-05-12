Visakhapatnam: Unfazed, tipplers make repeated trips to liquor outlets

Visakhapatnam: As the daily news about the second wave of Covid-19 continues to be loaded with sad information, the fear of losing dear ones has increased among people. But, for the tipplers it is a different story altogether.



Unfazed by what is happening around, they make repeated trips to the wine shops that have a large scope for becoming a hot spot if the authorities fail to impose stricter restrictions.

Neglecting social distancing norms, the hours the tipplers spend in the long queues at liquor outlets during the relaxed period indicate their callous attitude towards the raging pandemic. In the process, they are not only risking their own lives but also putting others' lives at risk.

Keeping the demerits in view, senior physician Kutikuppala Surya Rao came up with the umbrella concept last year that aids in maintaining social distance.

When the umbrella theory was brought to the notice of the Andhra Pradesh Governor, he in turn directed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to pursue the same. "The then City police Commissioner R K Meena made carrying umbrellas mandatory among those arriving at the liquor outlets. Eventually, it gave desired results. The acrylic acid present in the umbrella will not only act as a shield against the virus but also helps in maintaining social distance," says Padma Shri recipient Kutikuppala Surya Rao. Last year, Dr Surya Rao gave away umbrellas to many frontline warriors.

Even though the 18-hour-long curfew is in place to contain the spread of the virus, social distancing norms in most places have gone for a toss during the relaxed period. With umbrellas being an effective tool to maintain the safety norms, Dr Surya Rao says it should be made mandatory in places where people throng.

With experts already hinting at the onset of a possible third wave of Covid-19, following safety protocols is the only means to save oneself from the coronavirus.

And maintaining social distance is one of the crucial aspects of the precautionary measures, the experts add, should not be neglected at any cost.

Carrying an umbrella, tipplers waiting in long queues at liquor outlets last year in Visakhapatnam









