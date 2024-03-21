Visakhapatnam: Vaibhav Jewellery showroom opens at Rajam

Visakhapatnam : Vaibhav Jewellers, a jewellery group based in Visakhapatnam with 13 stores spread across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, inaugurated its 14th showroom on Wednesday.

The new showroom was launched at Sri Seetharama Complex, Palakonda Road, Rajam, in the presence of Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi, CMD of Vaibhav Jewellers, Gontla Rakhal, COO and Sindhuri Venkatesh, Director, Amarendra Grandhi, MD of Vaibhav Jewellers, Eluru and Sri Kankatala Mallik, CMD of Kankatala Textiles Pvt. Ltd., Visakhapatnam.

With its unique selling proposition, Vaibhav Jewellers is focusing on nurturing ‘relationships, by design’ that enables its customer to experience the intricate designs in fine jewellery.

On Wednesday, CV Jagannadha Swami, managing director, Seetharam Group inaugurated the 14th showroom, participating as chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the extensive range and exquisite workmanship of the jewellery form a part of the collection and they were made available for customers at affordable prices in Rajam.

Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi, CMD Vaibhav Jewellers said the showroom have a wide range of 916 Hallmark jewellery. Later, the guests announced 10 lucky winners of ‘Know about our Rajam contest’. They won one gram, 22Kt Gold coin each.