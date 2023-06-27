Visakhapatnam: Varada Payasam for 'Vaikunta Vasudu’

Visakhapatnam: ‘Varada Payasam’ ritual was carried out at Simhachalam Devasthanam to appease rain God and invoke copious rains.

As a part of it, the deities of Lord Vaikunta Narayanudu and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi were given a celestial bath and decked up for the annual ceremony held amid Vedic chants, prayers andl homam.

A huge cauldron was set on fire to dish out the payasam. After completion, the kheer was offered to Lord ‘Vaikunta Vasudu’ and then made to spill down from the north direction of the Simhachalam hills, the priests, who led the ritual, shared.