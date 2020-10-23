Visakhapatnam: VCCI, GITAM jointly hosts TEAM for women entrepreneurs

Visakhapatnam: The Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Women's Wing and GITAM Venture Development Centre of GITAM (deemed to be University) jointly organised a Training in Entrepreneurial Advancement and Management (TEAM) programme for women entrepreneurs here on Thursday. The programme attracted around 50 enthusiastic women entrepreneurs in and around Visakhapatnam city.

Addressing the gathering, VCCI Women's Wing head Dr Hema Yadavalli said young women were actively engaging with small businesses in cities like Visakhapatnam. She suggested the women entrepreneurs must avail the government schemes to grow with their business. GITAM Venture Development Centre (GVDC) senior coaches Ashutosh and Sushant briefed that as part of building entrepreneurial ecosystem in GITAM campus, the university has partnered with North eastern University (Boston) to harness their globally renowned expertise in venture development. They informed GVDC was helping student entrepreneurs to incubate their ideas and develop them into business plans by providing guidance. They explained the protocols of their flagship entrepreneurship program.

VCCI Women's Wing honourable secretary Sandhya Godey informed that they designed Training in Entrepreneurial Advancement and Management (TEAM) programme to train the women entrepreneurs in the city and women, who wish to enter the field of business volunteered to be part of this programme. She invited the students and women entrepreneurs to participate in the ongoing training sessions by sending their interest through email vizagchamber@gmail.com. She thanked the GITAM Venture Development Centre for supporting the programme.

Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) president Veera Mohan, secretary Ravi Godey and others participated in the programme.