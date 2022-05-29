Visakhapatnam: Vendors, traders told to shun plastic use

Visakhapatnam: With the corporation considering serious measures to put a complete ban on plastic use, GVMC officials visited Gnanapuram wholesale vegetable market in Visakhapatnam on Friday to create awareness about harmful effects of rising plastic pollution.

As the use of plastic covers is extensive in wholesale markets, traders and vendors have been asked to look for alternatives.

In connection with this, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha appealed to the vendors, traders and shopkeepers to shun plastic covers and replace them with cloth or paper bags.

The Municipal Commissioner said a total plastic ban will come into effect in Visakhapatnam from June 5, marking the World Environment Day, and explained the hazards involved in using plastic covers to the vendors. He also made it clear that those who continue to use the banned covers would be taken to task from June 5.

Dr. Lakshmisha was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Y Srinivasa Rao, Chief Medical Officer (GVMC) KSLG Sastry, zonal commissioner Mallayya Naidu, ACP Aruna Valli, among others, to the market.